SMITH, Terry L.



Affectionately known as T-bone, age 68 of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully in Columbus, OH, on June 22, 2022. This obituary also serves as a reminder to go out and vote as Terry was a frequent volunteer with Montgomery County Board of Elections. Services in care of ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Visitation 10AM-12PM Thursday, June 30 with Funeral Services at 12PM. For full obituary please visit www.routsong.com.