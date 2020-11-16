SMITH, Thelma Ann



Thelma Ann Smith, a long-time resident of Huber Heights, OH, passed away of complications from COVID-19 at the age of 80. Thelma was born in Dublin, VA, on April 10, 1940, was raised in Olive Hill, KY, and was the oldest of Woody and Lindel Wilson's three children. Her younger sister, Linda Lou, preceded her in death, and she is survived by her baby brother, Dallas, who at 6'2" towered over his big sister's five feet six inches especially as those latter 6 inches of Thelma's became less and less each year. After high-school, sweet and shy



Thelma surprised everyone by moving to Dayton, OH, to live with her loving Aunt Janet, Uncle John, and cousins, Keith, Regina, and Steve Wagoner, and after spreading her wings a bit, her girlfriends, Sandra and Maxine. We can only assume she embarked on a few youthful adventures - hard to



reconcile the idea of a rebellious and liberated twenty-something with the mom and grandmother she became, and she rarely told stories of that time - but the twinkle in her eye and the frequent giggle she never outgrew, especially when she was tickled, told the stories for her. They were probably G-rated, but daring for a quiet girl from the holler nonetheless!



Her adventures eventually led her to meet, fall in love with, and later marry her husband of 52 years, Olen W. Smith of Fancy Gap, VA. Together they raised their two sons, Kevin and Shane, the apples of her eye, at least until the grandkids came along. Luke and Mary Emelia (Emmy), son and daughter of her son, Dr. Shane Smith and his wife, Mary Kay, were her absolute pride and joy. They say the best moms get promoted to Mamaw and Thelma definitely earned her title. Spoiling them and stealing "sugars" were likely her favorite hobbies. She lived for her weekly dinners with her grandbabies and would always make sure they knew they could stay for longer. Her grandbabies wish she could have stayed for longer.



As a mom, she was a fireball of energy. Her too short, yet somehow very quick steps leading the way through the mall – she loved to shop. It was the decision making that was the hard part for her – and strawberry patches (her preserves were the stuff of sugary dreams). She wasn't the world's most confident driver and often talked out loud to herself with words of encouragement, especially when getting on to the highway or making a left turn in front of traffic, but that didn't stop her from chauffeuring her kids to a multitude of soccer, softball, and football games and endless baseball trading card expos (those were a big deal in the early 90s). It's amazing that after all the sporting events she attended, and there were a ton, especially when you factor in the fact that she even made it out to Luke's and Emmy's soccer and basketball games, and the number of games that were always on the television in the house, that she never really grasped the ins and outs of any of them. She only sometimes knew who won at the end, but every once in a while, she'd throw out a tidbit about the Bengals or the Bucks she heard along the way and surprise and impress the heck out of everyone, especially her grandson. She didn't fancy herself much of a cook, but she did her southern roots proud with a mean vegetable soup, heavenly mashed potatoes, and a pecan pie that was requested at all family gatherings.



Thelma was a devout member of Northridge Free Will Baptist Church for over forty years. Her faith was strong and she did her best to put her trust in her Savior. She was a true example of a loving Christian servant and served those around her well. She was a Sunday School teacher in the preschool room at church for many years and the students who were in her class were lucky indeed. She worked hard to come up with projects for the youths to help them learn of God's love and little trinkets and presents throughout the year to show them hers. She also helped people through her work with various insurance companies including Mooney and Moses and Huber Heights Insurance, where she worked until she retired in 2010.



To say Thelma was kind is a gross understatement. The world will likely never know another soul as concerned about someone else's welfare as her. It sometimes felt as if much of her time was wasted on worry, but that was an outlet for her tremendous capacity for love and concern for others. Her feelings came at a great personal cost, but she didn't temper them. The world lost a beacon of perfect compassion and selfless strength wrapped up in an imperfect package of nervous energy and stress. She was aquiver with anxiety from time to time, but despite those odds, she managed to be a rock upon which her family was built, quietly reliable as her husband fought for and won his sobriety, and a lodestone for her



children as they transitioned to adulthood. Her family and friends will miss her greatly.



Family and friends will be able to pay their respects on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A



funeral service for family will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Tim Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

