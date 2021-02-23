SMITH, Timothy



Age 64, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Thursday,



February 11, 2021. Funeral



service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Henry E. Smith, Jr. officiating. Walk through



visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment:



Dayton National Cemetery. Go to www.thomasfunerals.com for virtual streaming link and to send online condolences to the family.

