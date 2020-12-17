SMITH, Valerie Lynn



Valerie Lynn Smith, age 65, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Sycamore Hospital Medical Center. She was born on April 11, 1955, in Dayton, OH, the daughter of the late Franklin A. & Mary C. (McCann) Wheeler. Valerie was a retired employee of the Dayton Public Schools with over 30 years of service. She is survived by her longtime partner of 24 years Harold Osborn; his sons, Robert & Michael Osborn; and grandchildren, Jay Wright, Cheyenne, Tiffany, Marcus & Nava



Osborn; her brother, James Wheeler; 2 sisters, Cheryl Brewer & Bonnie Owens; 2 nieces, Shana (Wheeler) Richards & Kara Ann Wheeler; nephew, Chris Brewer; and by 2 great-nephews, Grant & Evan Richards, as well as other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by Harold's son, James M. Osborn. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton, with Rev. Dr. Joel Getts officiating. Burial Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of America in Valerie's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Valerie L. Smith, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

