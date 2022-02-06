SMITH, Wanda J.



Age 87, of Dayton, took her Heavenly flight on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Wanda was born January 16, 1935, in Neverfail, TN, to the late Beecher E. Kidwell and Ona (Eldridge) and Roy Hodge. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Owen "Tiny" Smith in 2005; her son, Jimmy (2006); son-in-law, Lester Gibbons (2020); daughter-in-law, Betty Gibbons Smith (2018); siblings, Richard and John Kidwell, Alice Baker, Sue Burchfield and Betty Gibbs. Wanda was a 1953 graduate of Kiser High School; retired from ASPM and she was a long-time member of North Dayton Baptist Church. Wanda is survived by her daughter, Carol Gibbons; sons, Russell Smith, Jeff (Tara) Smith; daughter-in-law, Sheri Smith; grandchildren, Brian,



Jason, Toshia, Rita, Britni, James, Jeff Jr., Chrissy and Jamie; great-grandchildren, Cristen, Kodi, Khloe, Courtney, Kyle, Scott, Tyler, Taylor, Angelo, Noah, Bailey, Brody, Elliot, Troy and Alex; great-great-grandchildren, Davin, Sienna, Elet, Kam, Mia, Luke and Waylon; two sisters, Vivian Rinehart and Linda Stuthers; and by numerous nieces, nephews and good friends. The family will be receiving friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 7, at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home. Interment will



follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.

