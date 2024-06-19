Smith, Wayne J.



Smith, Wayne, 93, of Springfield, was born in Amsterdam, NY on September 22, 1930. He grew up and completed High School there and then enlisted in the Army during the Korean War. After serving, Wayne attended and graduated from Syracuse University School of Environmental Science and Forestry, and he was a lifelong fan of the Orangemen. In Amsterdam, he met and married the love of his life, Dorothy. He worked for a variety of lumber companies, moving frequently to scout new timber territories. In the first years of their marriage they lived in 8 different states, sometimes staying only a few weeks before he was sent to a new location. In 1972, he joined Springfield Container Corp. where he was the General Manager and finally put roots down in Springfield, Ohio. The Company designed and manufactured pallets and wooden containers to ship products. Wayne and Dorothy loved being a part of the Springfield community. Wayne was active at St. Teresa Catholic Church as an usher for many years. He tore up the tennis courts at Old Reid Park, canoed area waters and was a very active member of the Exchange Club of Springfield since 1974. In Exchange Club, he loved organizing Kid's Day at the Clark County fair every year, served as president twice and was honored by the organization with its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016. Throughout his life Wayne loved being around streams and forests. He enjoyed hiking, canoeing, fishing and just being in the presence of trees and woods. He appreciated and respected the natural world and inspired his children and others to do the same. He is predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy M. Smith. Survived by son, Michael (Elizabeth) Smith; grandchildren, Madeleine, Colin, Evan and Grant Smith; daughter, Susan (Rick) Scott; grandchildren, Rory (Cathy) Scott and Devon (David) Weaver; great-grandchildren, Nolan and Audrey Scott and Maxwell Weaver; son, Stephen (Marianne) Smith; grandchildren, Patrick and Shannon Smith. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. in St. Teresa Catholic Church. Inurnment will be held in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to SUNY College of ESF or The Nature Conservancy.



