SMITH, William Elvis

SMITH, Jr., William Elvis "Bill"



Age 93, of Miami Twp., passed away Friday, February 24, 2023. He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Lony Smith. He is survived by his brother, Bob Smith, son, Ron (Debbie) Smith, 2 grandchildren, Rachel (Ben) Naguy, and Jessica (James) Smith, and 2 great-grandchildren. Bill served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Berlin, Germany, during the Korean War. He worked at Delco, before he started his own business, Household Appliance Services. A graveside service Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, with a visitation at The Gathering Church, Centerville from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM. A celebration of his life service will follow at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Day City Hospice.


