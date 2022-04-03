SMITH, William

SMITH, Sr.,



William Michael



70, of Springfield, passed away March 30, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born July 6, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of William T. and Carrie (Middleton) Smith. Mr. Smith enjoyed watching wrestling and westerns on television with his son Willie. He was retired from the Clark County Engineer's Department. Survivors include his loving wife of 42 plus years; Annett (Jackson) Smith, six children; Crystal Young, William M. "Willie" Smith Jr., Candice May, Christopher Rae Shaw (Bill), Cindy Campbell (Mark), and Tina McDonald (Henry), thirteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, siblings; Euna Stevens (Donny), Preston Smith (Vicky), Teresa Scott (Marvin) and Tammy Williamson (Dennis) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister; Sharry Long and his parents. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-



ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com