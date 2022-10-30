SMITH, William T.



Age 92, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 26, 1930, in Manchester, KY, the son of Loyd W. Smith and Nellie (Smallwood) Smith. He graduated from Clay County High School, Manchester, KY, in 1949. Bill (William) served as Sgt. in the U. S. Army from November 1951 to November 1953, stationed in Germany. He began his working career at Armco Steel in April, 1949 at the Fabricating Plant, Middletown Works. Later he moved to Winchester, KY, with Armco Construction Products and retired from there in 1992. Bill was a long-time member and the oldest living member of the First Baptist Church, Franklin. Bill loved his family and enjoyed the family gatherings. He was a passionate fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. Bill loved his garden and sharing his bounty with his family and friends.



Bill is survived by a daughter, Linda Sue Hurt (husband, Kenny) of Springboro; one son, David Thomas Smith (wife, Earlene) of Middletown; three grandchildren, Ashley E. Schlueter (husband, Dr. David), William Tyler Hurt (fiancé, Mackenzie DeVine), Ryan T. Smith (wife, Erika); and two great-grandchildren, Andrew and Annabelle Schlueter. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen (Terry) Smith; his parents, and his siblings. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Optimize Sr. Living and Queen City Hospice for their wonderful care.



Visitation will be 10am-12pm, on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. Second Street, Franklin, OH 45005. Funeral Service will follow at 12pm with Pastor Clyde McCammack and Deacon Rodney Wheeler officiating. Burial will be at Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin, OH.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Queen City Hospice, 605 Duke Dr. Suite 220, Mason, OH 45040.



