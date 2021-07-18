dayton-daily-news logo
SMITHERMAN, Terrance

Age 66, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, July 19, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Dr. Rockney Carter officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

