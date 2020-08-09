SMOLENSKI, Ruth J. Ruth J. Smolenski, 71, of South Vienna, passed away on August 5, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born April 1, 1949, in West Virginia. Ruth loved her animals of all sorts. She also loved living in the country and taking care of the cats, dog, horses, chickens and what ever else needed caring for. Ruth was a very special person. She was loved and will be missed very much by all that knew her. All of her friends were special to her. She is survived by her son, Josh; special friends, David and Cathy, Sarah Stradling and Janet Berry; sisters, Beverly Anderson and Sylvia Crupp; her loving companion, Steve Hamill; and many more good friends. Memorial services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, August 15, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor William Metcalf officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Please wear a mask. Contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

