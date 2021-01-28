SMUCKER, Paul Walter



Paul Walter Smucker, 84, Centerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep Jan. 21.



He was born north of Canada (as he would always say) in



Detroit, MI, on April 25, 1936, to Paul and Florence (Elliott) Smucker.



Walt is survived by his wife of 58 years Jo Ann (Bandura) Smucker; his two children Laura (Ted) Ingling and Richard (Rosalind) Smucker; two grandchildren, Gretchen and Ben and two stepgrandchildren, Grant and Rachel. Other survivors



include his sister Marilyn Messel and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Funeral services and burial will be in Goshen, Indiana, on Jan. 30.



In lieu of flowers, friends and families can make donations to The Final Salute Society Monument Maintenance Fund #1573 The Dayton Foundation, 1401 S. Main St #100, Dayton, OH 45409 or the Alzheimer Association.



Visit www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com to share online condolences and find a link to live stream the service.

