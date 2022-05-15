dayton-daily-news logo
SNADER, Jimmie

SNADER, Jimmie

95, of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, in his home. Visitation will be held from 11 AM - 1 PM on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Parkview

United Methodist Church, Miamisburg.

Funeral services will follow at 1 PM. Burial will take place

at Miami Valley Memory

Gardens, Centerville. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

