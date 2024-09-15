Snader, John "Bill"



Our beloved Bill Snader passed unexpectedly in the presence of his loved ones on September 10th, 2024. He battled leukemia unbeknownst to him and worked hard his entire life. On May 13th, 1973 Bill was born to John and Diana Snader in Hamilton, Ohio. He was educated in the Hamilton City School District, and studied to become a mechanical equipment serviceman. Eventually Bill joined the Local 392 as a journeyman, devoting 25 years of service. September 10th, 1994 Bill Snader married Crissy Snader in Hamilton, Ohio. 30 years before his passing. Family was very important to him. He raised two daughters and a son and loved his grandchildren beyond measure. Bill enjoyed hunting, music, bass guitar, and spending time with his family. Bill also enjoyed attending concerts, festivals, and especially attending Koffin Kats concerts with his buddy Don Roberts. He will dearly be missed by his family. His wife, Crissy, his son John William Snader III, his daughter Emily and her Fiancé Austin Byrd, his daughter Abigail (Gator), and his three grandchildren, Alexander, Aaron, and Alice. He is survived by his mother Diana Snader, his sisters, Catherine and her husband Michael, and Jennifer Snader and her Fiancé Jeremy. He was preceded in death by his beloved father, Bill Snader SR. He had a host of loving extended family. Bill had many friends that will dearly miss him. Fare you well my honey, Fare you well my only true one. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio , on Monday, September 16, 2024 at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16, 2024 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.



