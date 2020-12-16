SNAVELY, Barbara Ann



Age 82, of Tipp City, OH, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020. She was born on December 4, 1938, in Berea, KY, to the late William Edward and Jessie Eva McGuire (Short). Barbara married James E. Snavely on December 14, 1954. She worked for and retired from Chrysler. Barbara enjoyed gardening, watching old Western movies, and reading books of all kinds. Barbara will most be remembered for her kind and nurturing ways with her children and her love of Jesus.



In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by an infant son; sisters, Ethel Faye Hamrick and Norma J. Coleman, as well as her husband of 45 years, James E. Snavely.



Barbara is survived by her children, James (Ramona) Snavely of Tipp City, OH, Mark Snavely of Harlingen, TX, Christopher (Andrea) Snavely of Xenia, OH, David (Patricia) Snavely of New Carlisle, OH, Stephen Snavely of New Carlisle, OH, and Amy (Glenn) Zeiser of Centerville, OH; sister, Betty L. Patterson of West Carrollton, OH; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Poplar Hill Cemetery, 1340 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH 45377 with Pastor Tom Friend officiating. Flowers may be delivered to the cemetery on Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.



For additional information and to view Barbara's online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.



