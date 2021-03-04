SNEDEKER, Carl B. "Sned"



Age 88, of Brookville, passed away on Wed., Mar. 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Minnie and Burton Snedeker and sisters, Gwen, Donna, Jerry, and Carolyn. Carl served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a plant manager at Ohio Bell and a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Survived by his wife of 69 years, Lila Snedeker;



children, Cathy Snedeker, Jim (Dee) Snedeker, Vicki (Don) Hite; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two more due this year; siblings, Lela Purcell and Darold Snedeker. A walk-thru Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sun., Mar. 7, at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Private services will be held at the



convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family



requests donations be sent to Telephone Pioneers, or Hospice of Dayton.

