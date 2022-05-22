dayton-daily-news logo
X

SNELL, Marilyn

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SNELL, Marilyn Helen

Age 96, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away at Trinity community 05/19/2022. She was born on 01/28/1926, to parents

Raymond and Ruby (Meyer) Heaton who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 60 years, Jack E. Snell and sisters, Dorothy (Mac) Wolpers and Joanna (Bud) Price.

Marilyn is survived by son, Michael (Susan) Snell; 2 grandchildren, Kevin (Cheryl) Snell and Katie (Eric) Miller, and 3 great-grandchildren, Peyton Snell, Lucy Snell and Bennett Miller

Besides her family, Marilyn's greatest love was her flower gardens. She was a 1944 graduate of Parker Coop and had a long career at Standard Register. Services will be privately held by the family. Arrangements by Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com

In Other News
1
Buscemi, Jean
2
Kantosky, Dorothy
3
SCACCHETTI, Reagan
4
Grusenmeyer, Daniel
5
BURKHOLDER, Dorothy
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top