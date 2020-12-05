SNELLING, William J.



"Bill"



Age 87, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday,



December 2, 2020, at his



residence. He was born February 3, 1933, in Middletown. Bill served in the U.S. Army



during the Korean Conflict and obtained the rank of Corporal. He was a Fireman for the Middletown Fire Department from 1954 to 1985. After his retirement, he lived at Lake Griffin in Florida for 15 years. Bill was a member of the University Baptist Church and Jefferson Lodge #90 F. & A.M. and was an avid fisherman. Preceding him in death were his parents, Claude and Estella May (Borders) Snelling; his wife and mother of his children, Ruth in 2006; his second wife, Jean Snelling in 2014; two sons, Billy Snelling in 2006 and Vince Snelling in 2008; eight brothers, Gene, Jack, Tom, Paul, Rick, Don, John and Claude Jr.; two sisters, Betty and Eloise; and one granddaughter, Elizabeth M. Snelling. He is survived by one son, Ken (Elma) Snelling; five grandchildren, Ken (Nicole) Snelling, Dan Snelling, Vince Snelling, Ashley Stokley and John Snelling; two great-grandchildren, Luke and Adeline; one sister, Cathy (John) James; two brothers, Mike (Shirley) Snelling and Larry (Kathy) Snelling; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will Monday, December 7, 2020, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at the



Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown,



followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Glenn LaRue



officiating. Interment will be at Germantown Union Cemetery with Military Honors by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

