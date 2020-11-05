SNIDER, Ann

SNIDER (Neely), Ann
Age 94, of Vandalia, passed away peacefully at home
surrounded by her loving
family, Monday, November 2, 2020. Ann was born August 5, 1926, in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Adam and Rose Gioberti. Ann met her husband Buster while he was serving in the
Marine Corp. at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, he died in 1997
after 54 years of marriage. She was a longtime member of the Cassel Hills Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by husbands Buster "B.G." Neely
and Gordon Snider, granddaughter Rachel Neely and son
Robert Neely. Survived by a daughter Barbara (F.J.) Thomas of Dayton, 2 sons, Lundy (Beth) Neely of Vandalia and Jeff
(Janie) Neely of Arcanum, 12 grandchildren and 25
great-grandchildren. Services will be held 12 noon Monday, Nov. 9th, 2020, at the Cassel Hills Church of Christ, 836 S. Brown School Rd., Vandalia, Ohio. The family will receive friends Monday from 11 a.m. until time of services. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Funeral Home Information
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH
45415
https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral