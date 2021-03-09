SNUT, Ruth

CHESNUT, Ruth M.



Ruth M. Chesnut, 91, of Piqua, passed away at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Patricia, in Vandalia. She was born February 2, 1930, in Dayton, to the late Loraine H. and Ruth (Darling) Wallace, she married John K. Chesnut, October 7, 1950, in Tipp City; he preceded her in death February 7, 1987.



Survivors include two daughters, Loretta (John) McBee of San Antonio, Texas, Patricia (Keith) Rehmert of Vandalia; three sons, Joseph (Tammy) Chesnut of Queens Creek, Arizona,



Robert Chesnut of Kernsville, North Carolina, Michael (Diana) Chesnut of Conover; sixteen grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Chesnut and a brother Thomas



Wallace.



Mrs. Chesnut was a graduate of Vandalia Butler High School, attended Edison State College and worked as an accounting clerk for many years. She was a devout member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She was a wonderful homemaker and



mother. She will be remembered for her faith, friendship and gracious smile.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Vandalia. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Jamieson and Yannucci Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's name to St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 Broadway, Piqua, OH 45356 or one's favorite Hospice



organization. Guestbook condolences and expressions of



sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.

