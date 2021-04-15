SNYDER, Catherine

SNYDER (Shutyak),



Catherine Louise "Kay"



Age 97 of Clayton, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021. She was born January 16, 1924, in Columbiana County, Ohio, to the late, William and Helena (Pillar) Shutyak. Kay was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She was



also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Sunbeam Chapter, where she served as Worthy Matron and also Grand Deputy. Kay was a devoted wife who was involved with the Disabled American Veterans. She is survived by her sons: Roy A. (Janet) Snyder of South



Dakota, George A. (Ann) Snyder, Jr. of Dayton, grandchildren: Adrienne Lee (Christopher) Horodowicz, Adam Lee (Adrienne) Snyder, Nathaniel Austin (Aleksandra) Snyder, Rachel Marie Snyder, great-grandchildren: Ava Claire Horodowicz, Jane Alise Horodowicz, Lincoln Wellington Snyder, Molly Faith Horodowicz, Vivian Monroe Snyder, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years: George Austin Snyder, Sr., step-mother: Suzanna Shutyak, brother: John Shutyak and sisters: Mary Kurty, Irene Guy, Ann Krajovic and grandson: G. Austin Snyder, III. A walk-through visitation will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Funeral services will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton Children's Hospital. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. To view the service and leave an online



condolence for the family, please visit



www.KindredFuneralHome.com