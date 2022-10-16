SNYDER, Dorothy Marie



Age 96, of Arcanum, went to be with the Lord in her sleep in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth "Bill" Snyder, by sons, Howard Snyder and Neal Snyder and by brothers, Cebert, Omer and Oliver Flory. She was an RN at Wayne Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital. She enjoyed being a post-partum nurse for 35 years and spending time around new-born babies. She was a member of Castine Church. Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Marcilyn (Timothy) Combs; son, Larry (Linda) Snyder; daughter-in-law, Alicia Snyder; grandchildren, Wyatt Harbison, Corey (Carley) Harbison, Tim (Jennifer) Combs, Lacey Snyder, Lauren (Cody) Gates and Jessica Snyder; 6 great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 1pm, Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Burial will be in Castine Cemetery at the convenience of the family. If desired, donations may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church Youth Group in Arcanum. Condolences may be sent by going online to



