SNYDER, Jeffrey P.



Age 61, born Feb. 26, 1959, died Jan. 3, 2021, in Hagerstown, IN. A veteran of the USMC serving as a rifleman and a retired truck driver. Survived by wife Sally; their children, Melissa and Eric & 4 grandkids; Sarah Mitchell (Linda Snyder) & 2 grandkids; mom Delores; 2 brothers Mark & David, sister Linda Bloome all of Bellbrook. Preceded in death by dad. Laid to rest at Beavertown cemetery on Jan. 22, at 1 pm.