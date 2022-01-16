SNYDER, Lois

SNYDER (Patten), Lois Marie



Of El Reno, Oklahoma, crossed over on the 26th day of December 2021, to be with the Lord. Born July 29th, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio. She graduated Springfield High in 1956. She is survived by 3 children: Venus Marie (Gordon) Hirst of El Reno, Mary L.M. (Rick) Erhle of Urbana, Ohio, and Rod (April) Snyder of El Reno. One brother James Richard (Judy) Patten of Atlanta Beach, Florida. 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and several-in-laws, cousins, nieces and



nephews.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ralph Roderick Snyder of 53 years. Her parents Earl and Evelyn



(Fenton) Patten, Brothers Earl Dean and Theodore Lee Patten.



She loved to read, do puzzles, play cards, crochet and draw and be with friends and her family.



God Bless Them All.

