SNYDER, Mark Allan



Mark Allan Snyder, 67, of Springfield, passed away February 13, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 22, 1955, in Springfield, the son of David and Mary (Bowman) Snyder. Mr. Snyder enjoyed betting and fishing. He had been employed at WesPatt. Survivors include his loving wife of 22 years: Angela (Thomas) Snyder, seven children: Tina Ramsey, Mark N. Snyder, Samantha Snyder, Tony Snyder, Jevante Snyder, Michael Thomas and Jade Thomas; and one niece: Sasha Snyder. He was preceded in death by two children: Julie Snyder and Brian Thomas; and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

