SNYDER, Sarah It is with great sadness that we announce that our mother, Sarah Snyder, age 96, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020, in Atlanta. Sarah is survived by her children Gary Snyder (Ellen Monk), Dr. Larry (Rene) Snyder, and Marilyn (David) Flemming; grandchildren Nikki (Randy) Weisburd, Dr. Marla (Jeff) Barkoff, Robyn (Jonathon Shirley) Flemming, Tim Flemming, and Justin Snyder (Danielle Wolfe); great-grandchildren Hilary Weisburd, Ryan Weisburd, Emmett Barkoff, and Raina Barkoff. Burial will be at Anshe S'fard Congregation Cemetery in Akron, Ohio, on September 2, 2020, at 1:00 PM. Arrangements through Dressler Funeral Home in Atlanta and Gordon-Fleury Funeral Home in Akron, Ohio. Donations can be made to the William Breman Jewish Home of Atlanta.

