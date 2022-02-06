SNYDER, Sue A.



Age 80 of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. She was born April 7, 1941, in Coshocton, OH, to the late



Emmanuel and Kathleen Wiggal. Also preceding her in death are her husband Lloyd Snyder and brother Eric Morris. She is survived by her sons Doug Vanderveer and Steve Vanderveer. Sue was a graduate of Northridge High School the Class of 1959 and attended Miami Jacobs in 1988. She went on to work as a medical transcriptionist for Miami Valley Neurosurgery from 1991-2004. Sue was a cancer survivor. She was a member of Patterson Park Church and lived at 10



Wilmington Place for many years. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. with Pastor John Mohler officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of services on



Friday, February 11. Memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

