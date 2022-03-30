SNYDER, William G.



82, of Springfield, returned to be in God's care on March 27, 2022, in the presents of family holding his hand as he departed. He was born on April 18, 1939, the son of Laird and



Helen (Boolman) Snyder.



William (Bill) married on April 10, 1970, and loved his wife Shari up to her last day on earth and beyond. Bill retired from Robinson and Myers. As a young man he did a stent in the Army. He enjoyed many things in life, his Harley Davidson motorcycle, his red convertible Cadillac. He enjoyed spending time fishing and mushroom hunting as well as shooting pool with his many friends. He supported Open Bible church through donation of supplies to the Sunday School for many years. He was a lover of Blue Grass, with a soft spot in his heart for Kitty Wells and Patsy Cline, country singers. Bill also loved the Open Bible family. He always seemed to follow a proverbial truck which would have items fall off such as Hams, potatoes and watermelons which became blessings to family and friends alike. Survivors include his sister, Betty Arnett of Springfield and Linda (Bill) Grant of Lexington, Kentucky;



nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews as well as friends near and far. Preceeded in death by his wife of 51 years, Shari Snyder; his mother and father, brothers-in-law: Robert (Phyllis) Winkle, Edward (Joyce) Anderkin, Don Arnett, e beloved young nephew and Mona Garland. Bill (Uncle Bill to some) had a special way of saying "I love you"…until we meet again… ME TOO!



Funeral services to be held at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 1st with Pastor Jim Ballard officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday prior to the service. Burial will follow the service in Clifton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Church of the Open Bible, 644 Selma Rd., Springfield, 45505. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.litteltonandrue.com



