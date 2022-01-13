Sobczak, Mary

SOBCZAK (Collinsworth), Mary Ann



Age 94 of Kettering, Ohio passed away with her family by her side on January 5, 2022. Mary Ann (Eunice) was born on August 29, 1927, in Pomeroyton, Kentucky; daughter of the late William D. and Annie (Ward) Collinsworth. In addition to her parents, Mary Ann is preceded in death by 12 siblings. Mary Ann is survived by a sister, Theda Brooks and many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered as an elegant, hardworking and caring lady who was a great role model for us. Visitation will be



January 15, 2022, from 3:30-5pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Mary Ann will be laid to rest next to her sister at Woodland



Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. To share a memory of Mary Ann or to leave a special message for her family, please visit



