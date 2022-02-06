Hamburger icon
SODDERS, Gaile

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SODDERS, Gaile Gene

57, of Springfield, passed away January 31, 2022, in her residence. She was born July 30, 1964, in Springfield, the daughter of Robert and Della (Maynard) Good. Mrs. Sodders enjoyed painting and doing small arts and crafts. She is survived by her husband; Jack Sodders, two children; Jerimi (Corina) Lore and Amanda Lore, two grandchildren; Julia Lore and Keegan Lore, sister; Jennett (Wayne) Seitz, niece; Aimee

(Jimmy) Young, great nephew; Kayson Young, nephew;

Anthony (Jaime) Lewe and great nephew; Oliver Lewe. She was preceded in death by siblings; Betty, Jenny Mae, George and Mark and her parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00PM until 5:00PM, Sunday, February 13, 2022, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

