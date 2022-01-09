Soldner, Richard

SOLDNER, Dr. Richard



"Doc"



On Jan 4th 2022, Dr. Richard "Doc" Soldner, 80, formally of Springfield, Ohio, passed peacefully in Bradenton, Florida, to join his daughter, Susan, in heaven.



Doc's calling was to care for sick and injured animals. He believed in paying back the community's support of his business with service to his



community. He instilled these values in his children and grandchildren while modeling these traits in his life.



After graduating from Ohio State Veterinary Medical School, Dr. Soldner returned to Springfield and went to work for his father at Springfield Animal Hospital, later becoming an equal partner in the business. When the senior Dr. P. Soldner retired in 1981, he took over the hospital as owner and sole proprietor. He sold his practice and entered "semi-retirement" in 2001. He did relief work for several years before retiring



permanently.



Throughout his life, Doc held high standards for himself, always striving to present his best self to the community and organizations he participated in. While he did not seek the "limelight", others naturally sought his counsel and input. He led with quiet intelligence and introspection. He lent his



wisdom to a variety of causes and organizations, as noted



below.



Doc was affiliated with many professional and occupational organizations including:



graduated 1963, Ohio State University with B.S. in agriculture, graduated June of 1967 Ohio State University with Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine, member of American Veterinary



Medical Association, Ohio Veterinary Medical Association, and Springfield Veterinary Medical Association.



He made many contributions to his community and service organizations including:



member and president of the Clark County Board of Health (27+ years), President Clark County Fair Board and advisor of Jr Fairboard, President Northwestern Board of Education, Longtime member of Springfield chapter of Rotary, manager/coach of Corner Market Boys Baseball Team



(NWAAA) and of Asbury Girls Softball team (NWAAA), 4-H advisor, chairman of 4-H Dairy Committee for Clark County, Recognized as "Friend of 4-H", member of Board of Directors of Ohio Jersey Association, member of Asbury United



Methodist church (Springfield, Ohio), Member of Parish United Methodist (Parrish, FL), Member and Vice President HOA for Veranda Springs (Parrish, FL).



Preceded in death by his parents Helen (Coombs) Soldner and Dr. Paul Soldner and a daughter Susan (Soldner) Mosure.



Leaves his wife of 57 years Deanna (Burns) Soldner, daughter Lori (Russ) Ballentine, son Jeff (Martha) Soldner, son-in-law Tim Mosure, grandchildren Abbie and Emily Ballentine,



Elizabeth and Michael Soldner and Bryn and Tyler Mosure, trusty companion Reagan, and many friends in Springfield, Ohio, and Parrish, Florida.



Services will be at Parrish United Methodist on Monday, January 10th at 11 am with Pastor Chris Schmidt presiding. There will be a celebration of his life in Springfield this summer.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Susan M Mosure Foundation for the support of children with autism. Susan Mosure Memorial Fund, Charity Smith nonprofit



foundation, 13100 Filly Lane, Truckee, CA 96161 or at



https://charitysmith.org/memorial-funds/susan-mosure/.

