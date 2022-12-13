SOLLENBERGER, Phyllis

SOLLENBERGER (Clemmer), Phyllis Jean



Age 93 of Englewood, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. She had retired from the Hobart Corporation and also worked at Englewood Florist and Gift Shoppe. Phyllis was a member of the Xi Alpha Mu Sorority and a member of the Church of the Transfiguration. Phyllis loved spending time with her family and touched many lives. She is survived by her children: Dave Klein, Barbara (Terry) Sheridan, Karen Lynn Sollenberger, Edward (Jennifer) Sollenberger, Mary (Marty) Burns, 17 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Ralph and Nina Mae (Slaughterbeck) Clemmer, former husband: Edward Sollenberger Sr., daughters: Susan Wells, Theresa Hayworth, Katharine Klein, great-granddaughters: Danielle Nicole Hayworth, Christine Hayworth, great-grandson: Michael Smiley, great-great-grandson: Aiden Garber, brothers: Robert and David "John" Clemmer and sisters: Olive Pilot and Eileen Sylvester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Church of the Transfiguration, (972 S. Miami St., West Milton) with Father Eric Bowman as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Cypress Pointe Health Campus. Online condolences may be made to the family at



