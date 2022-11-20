dayton-daily-news logo
Age 92, of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022. He was born April 8, 1930, in Dayton, OH, to the late Esther Soller. Fritz was raised by Irvin and Bonnie Wiedle. He was a lover of golf and a longtime member of Mound Golf Course. Fritz loved his family: his wife, daughter, and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Lou; daughter, Jodi (Chris) Hockett; granddaughter, Abby; grandson, Ty (Cortney); great-grandchild, Owen Hockett; and many loved ones. A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 12:00 noon until the time of funeral services at 1:00 PM at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Final resting place at Hillgrove Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

