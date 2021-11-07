SOLOMON, Stephen P.



Age 70, of Dayton, passed away on November 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by father, Paul Solomon, and brother,



Matthew Solomon. Survived by mother Alma Solomon, sisters Julia Eddy (Jerry) and Margaret Solomon-Gujer (Steve), nieces Jennifer Ehrhart (John), Katelyn Gujer, Lauren Gujer, Tammy Manns (Corky), and great-nephews Rhys and Declan Ehrhart.



Steve was fun loving and full of life. He graduated from Chaminade High School and Wright State University before his career with investment firm, Bond Tech. He was a member of the Canoe Club, enjoyed playing golf, home gardening and especially playing his guitars. At times he played for patients and staff during treatment.



We thank his extended family of friends, as well the nurses at the Kettering Cancer Center, who provided love and support to Steve throughout his illness.



Visitation at 2pm with 3pm Memorial Service, masks required, on Sunday November 14, 2021, Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home on Philadelphia Dr. in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

