SORRELL, Charles S.



Age 80, passed away Monday, July 18thh at Harbor Chase Senior Living Center of Beavercreek, OH, from Dementia. Chuck was born September 4th, 1941, to Margie Koncz and Charles T. Sorrell in Dayton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Sharrie Sorrell; sister Nancy Hughes; brother Gary Esposito; in-laws Elmer and Jane Webb; brother-in-law Jack Webb. Survived by his daughter Kimberly (Bruce) Mutschler; son Thomas S. Sorrell; grandsons, Christopher, Nicholas, Theodore (Shannon), Tyler and Robert. Great-granddaughter Eva; sister-in-law and brother-in-law JoAnn and Jerry Warner; and brother-in-law David (Connie) Hughes. Also left to grieve are numerous family and friends. Chuck was partially raised by his maternal grandmother, Margaret Koncz who emigrated from Hungary. He never veered far from his Hungarian roots. He and Sharrie cooked many Hungarian dishes and baked cookies at Christmas. Chuck was a graduate of Kettering Fairmont High School and Sinclair Community College. He started his career at Standard Register, followed by working for the Montgomery County Engineering Dept. and finished his career at Dura Crete. He retired in 1999 and found enjoyment wintering in Bradenton, FL. Chuck and Sharrie enjoyed the gulf coast weather by walking the beaches of Anna Maria Island abd shopping along Tamiami Trail. Chuck enjoyed golfing at his home course in Pine Brook, reading and watching the Cincinnati Reds and University of Dayton Flyers Basketball. Chuck loved sports but nothing gave him more enjoyment than seeing his grandsons play, football, basketball, baseball, lacrosse and karate. He would take a grandson to see a movie, fish, or to a ballgame and afterwards get a banana split. He was always available for them at any time. Chuck was a member of St. Charles Borromeo church for over 47 years, often volunteering as an usher and working for the food pantry. He was also a past member of the Centerville Optimists, AMBUCS and the Knights of Columbus. He had a great sense of humor and always able to fix about anything. Chuck will be greatly missed but the family finds solace that he is reunited with his wife of 61 years Sharrie. The family would like to thank Harbor Chase Senior Living and Crossroads Hospice for their great care of Chuck. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Per the family Services will be private.

