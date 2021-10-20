SORRELL, Donna Jean



Donna Jean Sorrell, age 84 of Hamilton, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 17, 2021. She was born in Ironton, Ohio, on May 2, 1937, the daughter of Roland and Clara (Sands) Dailey. Donna was a graduate of Hamilton High School. In 1955 she



married her high school sweetheart, Glenn Sorrell and he preceded her in death in 2006



after 51 years together. Together they owned and operated a Bed and Breakfast in Adams County for numerous years.



Donna loved to garden, decorate her home, and spend time with her family.



She is survived by her two children, Tim (Cindy) Sorrell and their children, Maria (Alex) Lockridge, Scott (Kelli) Sorrell,



Rachel (Jack) Michael, and Rebecca (Austin) Gerwe; her daughter, Deanna (Tim) Braun and their children, Courtney (Chris) Fogel, and Chris (Tony Randall) Braun; six great-grandchildren, Kayden, Taylor, Kinley, Harper, Hannah, and Hudson; and numerous other relatives and friends. She preceded in death by her parents.



A memorial gathering will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Sunday, October 24, 2021, from 4:00 PM until the time of the memorial at 5:00 PM. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Research Hospital. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Glen Meadows Nursing Home for all their care and support. Condolences can be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com