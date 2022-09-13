SORRELL, Neimann H.



Age 61, of Dayton, passed away September 9, 2022. He was born October 14, 1960, in West Carrollton, OH, to the late Howard and Hollie Sorrell. In addition to his parents, Neimann was preceded in death by sister, Dawn Bernard and brother, David Lindvall. Neimann is survived by his wife of nearly 42 years, Cindy Sorrell; sons: Ryan Sorrell (Ali) and Dustin Sorrell (Katarina); grandchildren: Dylan, Lilly and Caleb; nephew, Brian David Lindvall; many other family members and friends. Neimann was the owner and operator of Innovative Floors & Design. He was also part owner of Durrel Paint Company. Neimann was an avid sports fan, always rooting for the Dayton Flyers, Cincinnati Bengals and Reds. He loved vacationing at the Outer Banks with his family. Neimann enjoyed a good cigar and margarita. More than anything, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Neimann's memory to the American Cancer Society. To share a memory of Neimann or leave a special message for his family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com