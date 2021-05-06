X

SOUDERS, Beverly L.

66, of Springfield passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 25, 1954, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Donald L. and Alice M. (Neeley) Souders. Bev retired from McDonald's after 30 years as a lobby hostess. She was a member of the First Baptist Church on Lower Valley Pike. Survivors include her two sisters, Hazel Decker and Vicki Souders-Bowen; one brother, Donald B. (Tracy) Souders; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by one brother, James B. Decker, Jr. and one niece, Jessica Mae Bowen. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, from 5-7 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE

FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Bev's life will begin at 7 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Dale Stumbo officiating. You may express condolences to the family at


