SOUTH, Eugene



92, of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, in Sycamore Glen of Miamisburg. He was born November 8, 1928, in Middletown, Ohio, the son of Dewey and Golden (Wilson) South. He is survived by his wife of forty-five years,



Evodine (Zink) South; his children, Phillip (Rosemary) South, Martin (Pam) South, James South, Theresa South, Monica Cornett and Flavia Bolton;



Evodine's children, Nicholas Holtzman, Martin Holtzman, Dean (Lori) Holtzman, Benjamin (Dana) Holtzman, Leanne Nash (Michael), Denise Holtzman and Lori (Thomas) Spicer; too numerous to mention grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and lifelong friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Betty South and Wanda Buchanan; brothers, William, Dewey Jr. and



Winford.



He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. While he was serving his country he played on the Army basketball team. He was an avid golf player. He enjoyed old cars and basketball and was inducted into the Carlisle Hall of Fame. After he and his wife Evodine retired, they moved to Florida for twenty-four years. Gene started two businesses: South Woodworking and South & Sons Panels, Inc.



A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME, Miamisburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday July 7, 2021. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

