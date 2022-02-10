SOUTH, Gwendolyn Gail



Age 63, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 7, 2022. She was born on February 2, 1959, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Glenn E. and Judith A. (Pence) Goings. Gwendolyn is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Danny South; son, Matthew South (Wendy Carter); daughter, Danita (John) Dixon; grandchildren, Brigitte Dorrel, Malachi Winget, Andreanna Winget, Lucas Dixon, Alyssa Dixon and Kerrigan Carter; sister, Gloria Goings; brother-in-law, Douglas (Robin) South; sister-in-law, Susie (Kim) Pagels; and special friend, Connie Ballou. Gwendolyn was currently employed at Assurant for over 20 years. She was a loving wife, mom, grandma and sister who always put others first. She was the matriarch of her family the love she had for them shined through in all she did. Viewing will be held on Tuesday,



February 15, 2022, from 11a.m.-1p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service beginning at 1p.m. Pastor Kevin Moehn will be officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be expressed to her by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



