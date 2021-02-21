SOWDER, Carol L.



Carol L. Sowder passed away peacefully on Monday, February 15, 2021, at the age of 83 at Walnut Creek Nursing Center.



Beloved wife of Gary Sowder, with whom she enjoyed 63 sweet years of marriage; she is also survived by her sister, Sue Tobin; children, John (Debbie) Sowder and Jill (Bruce) Camealy; two grandchildren, Meghan (Chris) Berlo and Jeff (Maureen) Camealy; five great-grandchildren; and first cousins, Ken Kenzie, Phillip Fleetwood, John Fleetwood, and Linda



Christopher. Carol grew up in Dayton, OH. After graduating from Roosevelt H.S. in 1956, Carol attended Miami University, Oxford, OH. Carol was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi, Chapter Mu ETA, for over fifteen years, serving as president for one year. She enjoyed her position as school secretary at Tower Heights Middle School for many years until retirement. Carol shared a great love of life and adventure. She was a committed snow and water skier, an experienced world traveler, and competitive card player, especially Bridge and



Euchre. A few of her favorite places to visit were Lake



Cumberland, KY, and Manitoulin Island, Canada. She shared many memories with family and friends, boating and fishing. Carol was an avid reader, who aside from her weekly library trips, could be seen toting around bags stuffed full of books on family vacations. She brought a smile to the faces of all who knew her and will be greatly missed. For service times and to share a memory in the family guest book, please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com