SOWERS, Josephine

Age 93, of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She had retired from Lucent Technologies, formally AT& T with many years of service. Bonnie was a longtime member of Salem Church of God where she served with the Woman's Ministry and was currently attending The Covenant at Sugar Grove Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling. She is survived by her son: John (Sandra) Damewood, daughter: Linda (Keith) Kelley, grandchildren: Kurt (Brooks) Kelley, Johnny (Annie Lutz) Damewood, great-grandchildren: Gabriella, Gracelynn and Jackson Kelley, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph E. Johnson and Rebecca (Belcher) Goode, first husband: French Damewood Jr., second husband: Rev. Austin Sowers, granddaughter: Jessica Kelley, 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Jody McGuire officiating. Interment will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To view the service for Bonnie and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

