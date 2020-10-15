SPADAFORA, Evelyn Age 85, of Germantown, passed away October 11, 2020, at Kingston of Miamisburg. She was born in Hamilton, OH, to the late Elvier "Toby" and Clara (Robertson) Tobias, graduated from Hamilton High School and attended Kettering College where she received her Nursing Degree. Evelyn worked as an LPN for Middletown Hospital and went on to be an RN at Sycamore Hospital, she loved music and playing the piano and was a lifelong member of Farmersville UCC. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband DeWayne Spadafora in 2012, her brother Douglas Tobias and sister Evonne Beckett. She is survived by her daughters Delinda (Bill) Rillo, Jacqueline (Frederick) Guntle, Denise (Michael) Minge, and Alice Pau, 13 grandkids and numerous great-grandkids, extended family members and dear friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 12:00PM at the Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St., Germantown, OH, burial at Holp Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Farmersville Jackson Township Fire and EMS. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.

