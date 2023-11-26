Spalla, Patricia Hurd

Hurd Spalla (Patterson), Patricia Ann "Pat"



Patricia passed away on November 15, 2023 in Dillon, Montana, where she resided with her daughter since the start of the pandemic. Her husband, Andrew ("Andy"), preceded her in death in February 2020, in Aiken, South Carolina, where they resided since 2000.



She was born November 18, 1939, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Howard Frank Patterson, and Anna Eileen (Cauley) Patterson. At the age of four years, she went to stay with her paternal grandparents, Edward C. and Emma A. Patterson, where she resided until adulthood. Pat attended Springfield Public Schools and graduated from Springfield (South) High School with the Class of 1957. She graduated from Wittenberg University in 1967 with a B.S. Degree in Elementary Education and from University of Dayton in 1974 and 1985 with M.S. Degrees in Guidance and Counseling, School Administration and Supervision. Pat completed a teaching career of more than 30 years in the Springfield Public Schools teaching at Emerson, Elmwood, and Horace Mann Schools. She also worked as an elementary school counselor at Grayhill and Highland Schools and retired in 1993. She continued to work as a substitute teacher following her retirement in Springfield and later, in Hilton Head and Aiken, South Carolina, until April 2008. While a resident of Springfield, Ohio, she was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and St. John's Lutheran Church. She attended Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Aiken, South Carolina.



In 1996, she married Andrew James Spalla, DMD, and the following year they moved to Hilton Head, South Carolina. She was predeceased by her parents, her grandparents who reared her, and her first husband, David Drue Hurd. Pat is survived by her sister, Janet Arlene (Gay) Messer, of Springfield, Ohio; two daughters, Linda Louise Hurd, of Cool, California, and Karen Kay (Hurd) Ward, of Dillon, Montana; one granddaughter, Katherine Aileen Ward, of Monterey, California; twin grandsons, Kendall John (Marion) Ward, of Southern Pines, North Carolina, and Kyle David Ward, of Leavenworth, Kansas; and two great grandchildren, Benjamin Luke Ward and Olivia Grace Ward (Kyle's children).



Pat fought a long and courageous battle with Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD), a rare neurodegenerative disorder. Karen thanks the love and selfless support of Vic Hager throughout the final four years of her mother's life living in Dillon, MT. Family members greatly cherish Pat's neighbors in Cedar Creek, especially Mary and Dennis Raith who helped Pat and Andy at home as they fought to remain independent in Aiken, SC. Karen deeply appreciates the commitment of her Dillon caretakers: Cathy Shinkle and Lois Damon. Karen, Vic, and Kyle extend thanks to the staff of Barrett Hospital who carried Pat on her hospice journey to the end. In lieu of flowers, please donate to curepsp.org.



LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME in Springfield, Ohio, is handling final arrangements. Visitation is planned in the funeral home for 2-4 p.m. Sunday, December 10th, and a funeral service at Covenant Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m., on Monday, December 11th. Pat will be buried with her grandparents in Ferncliff Cemetery, in Springfield, Ohio. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





