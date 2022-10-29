dayton-daily-news logo
SPANGLER, Gordon

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SPANGLER, Jr., Gordon J. "Bud"

77, of Medway, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. He was born January 1, 1945, in Jackson, OH, the son of the late Gordon, Sr. and Virginia Spangler. He is survived by his life partner Brenda Finley and Sue Spangler. Bud is preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Eddie Lynch. Visitation will be held Monday, October 31, 2022, from 5-8pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. The funeral service to honor Bud will be held Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 11:00am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Medway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.




Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 W. Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com

