SPANN, Lawrence

SPANN, Reverend



Lawrence Elliott



Age 58, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Public visitation will be held at 4:00pm - 7:00pm at St Paul A.M.E. Zion Church, 4544 Laurel Dr., Dayton, OH 45417. Walk through visitation will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, at First A.M.E. Zion Church, 873 Bryden Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43205 at 10:00 am; Omega Psi Phi Memorial Service at 11:00 am; Celebration of Life service will begin at 12:00 pm. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com