SPARKMAN, Aeva June



Aeva June Sparkman, was stillborn on July 8th, 2022, at 3:20 a.m., in Washington Township, Ohio. Aeva was the daughter of Micah and Daniel; and younger sister to Ellie Wren. Her maternal grandparents are Penny and Charles Lee; and paternal grandparent MK Sparkman. The memories and dreams she gave her family are greatly treasured. She touched many lives, was deeply loved, and is dearly missed. To share a memory of Aeva with the family or to leave a special message, please visit



