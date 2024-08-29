SPARKS, Danny "Sparkie"



Danny "Sparkie" Sparks, 63, of Dunedin, Florida and formerly of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. He was born on September 5, 1960 in Dayton, the son of Raleigh and Carol (Ashcraft) Sparks. Danny was a graduate of Miamisburg High School and the Joint Vocational School where he studied auto body. He was an avid drag racing fan and his family was involved in the Sparks Family Racing Team. He is survived by his loving wife, Chris; step-sons, RJ and Dylan Christopher; sister, Karolyn (Clyde) Craft; niece, Amber; nephews, Eli, Ethan, Carson, Jacob, and Colton; great nephew, Braden; as well as numerous lifelong friends, including many from Great Skate/Skate World of Kettering. Danny was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Rodney Sparks. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5  7 PM on Friday, August 30, 2024 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Larry Dresher officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southwest Florida German Shepherd Rescue. www.swflgsdrescue.com. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.



