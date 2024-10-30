Sparks, Dianne



Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend Dianne Sue Sparks passed into the loving arms of her heavenly father on Thursday, October 24, 2024. Funeral services will be held at Pilgrim Baptist Church 711 S. 4th St., Hamilton, Ohio on Thursday, October 31, 2024. Viewing begins at 10AM and services at 11:30AM. The burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.



