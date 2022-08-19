SPARKS, Elmer Lee



Elmer Lee Sparks, 84, of New Carlisle,, passed away August 16, 2022. He was born September 24, 1937, in Cookeville, Tennessee, to the late James Casto Sparks and Cordelia Sparks (Whitaker). Elmer was a proud veteran of The United States Army. He retired in 1998 from General Motors - Delco Products. Elmer loved his country life especially tending to his garden and yard. He was proud of his climbing roses. He also loved wood working and working on cars and going to car shows. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Angela (Coss) Sparks; daughter, April (Jason) Reker, granddaughters Briana (Tim Beach) Lewis, Britney Reker; grandson, Tristen Collins; sisters, Pauline Rippetoe, Bonnie Pullum, Joyce Rogers; friend Paul Rich, and other relatives and friends. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his daughter, Sherri Collins, brothers, JT Sparks, Bud Sparks and Sam Sparks. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 10am-12noon at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home with the service to follow at 12noon. Burial will take place at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America. Online condolences may be made at trostelchapman.com.



